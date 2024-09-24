Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors rising star Zach Eckersley has signed a new four-year deal with reigning champions Wigan Warriors.

The 20-year-old outside-back, who has enjoyed a breakthrough year in Matt Peet’s senior squad, has secured his future until the end of the 2028 Super League season.

Eckersley has featured 16 times this year, including the opening try at Wembley as Wigan claimed a record-extending Challenge Cup with an 18-8 victory over Warrington Wolves in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors rising star Zach Eckersley has signed a new four-year deal with Wigan Warriors

On his new deal, the talented youngster said: "I’m really proud to be able to sign with the club for a further four years, I’m really happy at Wigan and I get to work every day with an amazing group of lads.

"I’ve been given some fantastic opportunities already since moving up to the first-team squad, opportunities that have come about from working as hard as I can and that’s what I need to continue to do.”

The Waterhead ARLFC amateur made his senior bow in 2022 against Hull KR, and had to wait until 2024 until his next first-team opportunities, spending time on loan at Championship outfit Widnes Vikings in 2023.

Featuring at centre, wing and full-back across 2024, Eckersley has scored seven tries to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warriors boss Peet added: "This is great news for the club. Zach has worked hard to develop through the pathway, and he is a fine young man with great ability on the field.

"He has already shown how talented he is and we look forward to supporting him through the next four years.

“I know Zach’s family are really proud of him and so are we.”