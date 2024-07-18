Wigan Warriors boosted by return of star hooker ahead of Hull FC trip

By Josh McAllister
Published 18th Jul 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 12:14 BST
Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has made just one change to his squad ahead of the Super League Round 18 clash against Hull FC.

The reigning champions have been boosted by the return of star hooker Brad O’Neill, who was forced to miss the recent derby at The Brick Community Stadium due to a one-match suspension.

It saw Liam Farrell and Jack Farrimond share the number nine responsibilities, with the side having claimed a 16-12 victory over St Helens.

Brad O'Neill has returned to Wigan's 21-man squad

Wigan will be without superstar Bevan French for a lengthy period due to a hamstring injury sustained in the lead-up to last Friday’s match, while Jai Field, Kruise Leeming, Tom Forber and Willie Isa all remain sidelined due to respective injuries.

Veteran prop Mike Cooper also misses out once again, having failed his head injury assessment in the early exchanges of the Round 16 victory over Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough.

Having been named in the squad for the first time last week, academy youngster Taylor Kerr retains his place in the squad.

If selected, Tyler Dupree will mark his 100th career appearance at the MKM Stadium.

Australian ace Adam Keighran will be free to play after the club successfully challenged the Grade B dangerous throw/lift one-match ban charge handed to the centre by the match review panel earlier this week.

Wigan Warriors 21-man squad to face Hull FC: Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Smith, Harvard, O’Neill, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Hampshire, Eckersley, Douglas, Farrimond, Kerr.

