Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has made just one change to his squad ahead of the Super League Round 18 clash against Hull FC.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reigning champions have been boosted by the return of star hooker Brad O’Neill, who was forced to miss the recent derby at The Brick Community Stadium due to a one-match suspension.

It saw Liam Farrell and Jack Farrimond share the number nine responsibilities, with the side having claimed a 16-12 victory over St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad O'Neill has returned to Wigan's 21-man squad

Wigan will be without superstar Bevan French for a lengthy period due to a hamstring injury sustained in the lead-up to last Friday’s match, while Jai Field, Kruise Leeming, Tom Forber and Willie Isa all remain sidelined due to respective injuries.

Veteran prop Mike Cooper also misses out once again, having failed his head injury assessment in the early exchanges of the Round 16 victory over Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough.

Having been named in the squad for the first time last week, academy youngster Taylor Kerr retains his place in the squad.

If selected, Tyler Dupree will mark his 100th career appearance at the MKM Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australian ace Adam Keighran will be free to play after the club successfully challenged the Grade B dangerous throw/lift one-match ban charge handed to the centre by the match review panel earlier this week.

Wigan Warriors 21-man squad to face Hull FC: Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Smith, Harvard, O’Neill, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Hampshire, Eckersley, Douglas, Farrimond, Kerr.