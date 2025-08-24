Christian Wade in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has addressed Christian Wade’s future following reports linking him with a return to rugby union at the end of the Super League campaign.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the weekend, rugby union outlet RugbyPass reported that Wade’s time with the Warriors is coming to an end, with suggestions that the 34-year-old winger will look for a move back to Premiership Rugby for the new union season. Wade is the second-highest try-scorer in Premiership Rugby history with 93, just eight behind former Wigan man Chris Ashton.

The former British and Irish Lions representative joined reigning Super League champions Wigan in the summer, following the conclusion of the Premiership Rugby season with Gloucester. Wade signed a short-term contract with the Warriors, which runs until the end of the 2025 campaign, but the report from RugbyPass suggests Wade will be a victim of ‘salary cap constraints’ with the Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wade’s existing contract counts for £0 on Wigan’s salary cap this year due to the New Talent Pool dispensation ruling. However, 50 per cent of his contract would go on their cap next year if he were to stay in Super League, and 100 per cent the year after.

That would likely be a stumbling block for Wigan and other Super League clubs who may be interested in Wade, leading to perhaps an unsurprising suggestion that a return to rugby union is on the cards at the end of the rugby league season.

Wade has made two first-team appearances for the Warriors since arriving at the club early in June, whilst playing a handful of games in the Reserves.

Wigan coach Matt Peet was asked about Wade’s future amidst the recent reports regarding a potential return to rugby union following their impressive 44-2 win over Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think it is my place to comment,” Peet said. “I know the crack, I know what’s going on, but I just think we owe it to Christian to allow him to make his announcement when the time’s right for him, but I repeat what I said before, he’s been a great addition to the club.”

A former England RU international, Wade has spent the majority of his career in union, but he also enjoyed three years in the NFL with Buffalo Bills between 2019 and 2022.