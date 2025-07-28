Wigan Warriors head coach speaks to his players after their win over Huddersfield Giants in Dewsbury

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet is one of four Super League coaches to have been fined for publicly criticising match officials, actions which were judged a ‘breach of operational rules’.

The Rugby Football League confirmed the fines for Peet and Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell on Monday afternoon, just days after announcing that former Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara and ex-Castleford Tigers chief Danny McGuire had faced similar disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, Sam Burgess of Warrington Wolves is also under investigation for comments following his side’s recent defeat to Castleford Tigers.

Peet has had part of a suspended sentence activated following comments made after Wigan’s last-gasp 22-18 win over Huddersfield Giants in Dewsbury on June 14. Having been fined £3,000 with half of it suspended for a previous offence this season, £1,000 of the suspended £1,500 has now been activated.

Wakefield boss Powell has been fined £2,000 – half of it suspended until the end of the 2026 season – for his comments after his side’s 16-10 defeat to Hull FC on July 10.

On Friday afternoon, the RFL confirmed fines for McNamara and McGuire over comments made whilst in their positions as head coaches of Catalans and Castleford respectively.

McNamara has been fined £2,000 – half of which is suspended until the end of the 2026 season – over comments which came before and after Catalans’ Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR in April.

McGuire has been fined £3,000 – half of which has been suspended until the end of the 2026 season – for his post-match comments after Castleford’s 26-20 defeat to Wigan on June 28.

Meanwhile, Warrington boss Burgess has been informed by the RFL’s compliance department that an investigation has been opened into his comments following their recent 20-14 defeat to Castleford. He has the usual seven days in which to respond.

A statement from the RFL read: “This compliance action follows a note that was sent to all clubs in May expressing concern at the increasing number of public comments by head coaches relating to match officials, and stressing that comments deemed to be public criticism of match officials breaching the relevant operational rules and the sport’s respect code of conduct could lead to compliance action.”

The statement continued: “In addition, the RESPECT Policy states coaches should not engage in public criticism of match officials. Coaches should conduct themselves at all times and in all situations in a way that demonstrates leadership, respect for the game of rugby league and respect for all those that are involved in the game (including officials and referees).”

In each case, the coach has two weeks in which to request an operational rules tribunal.

In each of the above cases, the RFL’s explanation for the sanction includes the following passage: “Head coaches have a responsibility to ensure their behaviour sets an example to all within the game and, as such, any such misconduct should be dealt with more severely. Given your high profile within the game, the level of reach the comments made in the media and within the press have a detrimental impact to the game.”