Harvey Makin in action for Wigan Warriors

Harvey Makin was the next academy product to come off Wigan Warriors’ conveyor belt of homegrown talent, with the young prop making his first-team debut in the win over Huddersfield.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old, who has been part of the first-team for a couple of years now, came off the bench to help Wigan produce a second half comeback in their 30-10 win over Huddersfield on Friday night.

It was a dream come true for Wigan-born Makin, who started playing rugby league at the age of six for Wigan St Judes and grew up as a Warriors season ticket holder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Wigan boss Peet said he was pleased to be able to give a senior debut to the hard-working Makin.

"We only lost Thomo (Luke Thompson) midweek, so that gave an opportunity to Harvey, one that I was delighted to give him,” said Peet.

“He’s nearly had it in the past, and he’s been out on loan and played all through the grades here, so we know exactly what we’re getting with Harvey.

"I’m aware that Christian’s (Wade) debut will get the headlines, but to us, Harvey Makin’s is probably even more special, and Christian understands why. He’s a Wiganer through and through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Makin has had a number of loan spells whilst honing his craft with the Warriors’ first team, having featured for Oldham, London Broncos, Barrow Raiders, Bradford Bulls and Salford Red Devils over the last three seasons, whilst continuing to be a standout figure in Wigan’s reserves.

“He’s been so consistent wherever he’s played, to be honest,” Peet said of Makin.

"I remember him, was it last year or the year before, going out and playing big minutes at Bradford, and I reckon you could find a list of clubs he’s played for on loan, and to play front-row as well, you know exactly what you’re going to get from him.

“Everyone knows we’ve been well-stocked for front-rowers in recent seasons, so he’s had to wait his turn, but that’s why you need so many of them.”

Makin could be set for an extended run in the first-team, with Peet confirming powerhouse prop Luke Thompson will miss the next couple of games due to a calf injury.