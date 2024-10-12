Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has conceded that it's unlikely a World Club Challenge fixture will take place next year against NRL kings Penrith Panthers following their Super League Grand Final triumph.

The Cherry and Whites retained their title with a 9-2 win over Hull KR at Old Trafford, completing a Grand Slam of victories to become the first Super League club to do so in a calendar year.

Penrith Panthers officials have already claimed there’s ‘no way in the world’ the club could feature in a World Club Challenge match next year due to Las Vegas and player welfare concerns - and Wigan boss Peet has shared his doubts over a potential rematch between the two respective champions next year.

Wigan Warriors defeated Penrith Panthers 16-12 in February to claim a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title

Wigan defeated Penrith Panthers 16-12 earlier in February at the Brick Community Stadium to claim a record-equalling fifth title, and will join the NRL’s latest showcase event in Sin City next year, taking on Warrington Wolves at Allegiant Stadium in March.

Ivan Cleary’s Penrith, who defeated Melbourne Storm to lift their fourth successive NRL Premiership, will take on Cronulla Sharks in a quadruple-header in the United States. Canberra Raiders will play New Zealand Warriors and England Women will face Australian Jillaroos in an international match.

“No, I don’t think there will be (a World Club Challenge in 2025),” Peet responded when asked following the win at the Theatre of Dreams.

“Anyone thinking about going to Las Vegas should get on board. I think Super League’s proven over the last few months that it’s an outstanding competition with some of the best players in the world.

“I’m looking forward to going there with Warrington. We’re going there and playing there to promote Super League.

“Just like the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup final, it should be a real showcase for Super League.

“Vegas is one of the exciting things to look forward to, and there’s plenty more. Before we think about that though, we’ll enjoy tonight.”

Saturday’s triumph in Manchester marked Wigan’s sixth consecutive piece of silverware under head coach Peet, with Bevan French scoring the only try in a hard-fought contest against Wille Peters’ Hull KR.