Wigan Warriors Women head coach Denis Betts

Wigan Warriors Women head coach Denis Betts has been named as the 2025 Women’s Super League Coach of the Year following a historic season.

The former Man of Steel and Lance Todd Trophy winner took his first job in the women’s game with Wigan ahead of the 2024 campaign, and it is an appointment that has proved fruitful for the Warriors Women and Betts, who has guided a squad with a nice blend of youth and experience to steady improvement last year, including the first of two Nines titles, followed by an unprecedented 2025 season.

Wigan won the Women’s Challenge Cup for the first time in June with a 42-6 victory over rivals St Helens in just the third final to be held at Wembley Stadium, and finished one point clear of Saints at the top of the Women’s Super League table at the end of the regular campaign, with 12 wins, a draw and a single defeat from their 14 matches this season.

The Warriors have also secured home advantage in the 2025 Women’s Super League Grand Final against Saints at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday, October 5 (5:30pm), with Betts’ outfit having secured their maiden League Leaders’ Shield.

Wigan produced a ruthless performance in their 38-0 win over Leeds Rhinos in the play-off semi-final at the Brick Community Stadium, which saw a record attendance of 2,108 for the first stand-alone women’s fixture at the Brick.

Betts will be presented with the Women’s Super League Coach of the Year award at the Rugby League Awards Night in Manchester on Tuesday, October 7, when the 2025 Woman of Steel and Women’s Super League Young Player of the Year will also be crowned.

There will be a Wigan player on the name of the Woman of Steel trophy for the first time, with Warriors trio Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe and Eva Hunter making up the three-strong shortlist for the award after outstanding seasons with their hometown club. Foubister and Rowe, both just 18, have also been shortlisted for Women’s Super League’s Young Player of the Year award, alongside Leeds Rhinos talent Ruby Bruce.