Warrington Wolves prop Paul Vaughan is tackled by Jai Field of Wigan Warriors at Super League's Magic Weekend

Matt Peet says Wigan Warriors ‘have plenty of respect’ for the Warrington Wolves team they will come up against on Friday night, with a tough battle expected at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Warrington’s hopes of making the play-offs are hanging by a thread with seven rounds remaining, whilst Wigan are hoping to consolidate their place within the top two.

The Warriors and Wolves have faced off in Las Vegas and Newcastle in 2025, Peet’s side taking the spoils both times, with the third being at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Wigan will again be favourites heading into the contest, but that means nothing to Peet, who is expecting the best of Warrington, who agonisingly went down to a 20-16 defeat to Leigh Leopards last week.

"I think they’re a team we have plenty of respect for,” Peet said of Warrington.

"They’ve had some tough periods with injuries, which they look to be coming out of a little bit.

"I just think they’ve had some rotten luck at times, but generally, they’ve been very competitive, and there’s no doubting their star talent.

"They’ve recruited a few players during the season, particularly having Marc Sneyd and players like that, (Ryan) Matterson and (Sam) Stone coming in.

"I think it’s probably taken some time for them to bed those in, but it just shows how ambitious they are as a club and the quality they’ve got.

“Last week, that’s the most important indicator for where they’re at. They performed really well last week.”

Warrington, who have just nine wins to their name after 20 rounds, produced a much-improved display last week against Leigh. They led 14-2 after 65 minutes, however, Leigh produced an incredible comeback to snatch a 20-16 victory.

“I thought they were excellent,” Peet said of Warrington’s outing at Leigh. “I thought they gave Leigh a torrid time for most of the game, and Leigh showed their quality and resilience.

"I thought it was a brilliant win for Leigh, but I also thought it was a performance that Warrington will take great pride in, and they’ll have seen things that they’ll want to build on, replicate and do for longer – things that any coach would be proud of in terms of their commitment and their work ethic, attitude to do the tough stuff.

“I thought on another day they could’ve got the two points, which would have been a big win against a form team in the competition, and it was clear that they’ve got an outstandingly talented spine.

"Paul Vaughan’s as good as any front-rower in the competition, Matterson has added something, Danny Walker complements Sam Powell really well.

"I think whenever Warrington put a team on the field in Super League, you know it’s going to be a challenge for anyone.”

Meanwhile, Peet is expecting a war of attrition, especially through the middle, when the Warriors and Wolves clash on Friday night.

"I think there are things that reflect your energy levels and your effort levels that would be a minimum standard in a game like this,” Peet added.

"I think both teams would be looking for similar things in terms of commitment, kick chase and doing the tough stuff.

"There’s always a physical battle to be won and two proud packs who have had some good battles in the past, so I think that’s a large part of it, and also the commitment to the plan that we’ve agreed as a team and as a coaching staff, our willingness to build a game.

"If we can see elements of the things that we’ve done in practice, where we want to get the ball to, where we want to finish our sets, then generally as a coach, there’s no guarantee of a result, but there’s a commitment to the plan which always shows you are heading in the right direction towards a performance.”