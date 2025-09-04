Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet and St Helens counterpart Paul Wellens

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has shared praise and admiration for his St Helens counterpart Paul Wellens ahead of Friday’s derby after overcoming a difficult period earlier this season.

After the Warriors enjoyed a historic campaign in 2024, winning everything there was to win, Saints boss Wellens began the year under pressure to deliver what is expected at St Helens: success.

And when results didn’t go their way amid an injury crisis in the first half of this season, the pressure mounted.

However, the St Helens hierarchy stayed loyal to Wellens, who has repaid their faith and trust with a run that has seen them win nine of their last 11 games, with Saints sitting fifth in the Super League table with three rounds of the regular campaign remaining, just two points behind third-placed Leeds Rhinos and four behind second-placed Wigan.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Warriors coach Peet paid tribute to the job Wellens has done in turning the Saints’ fortunes around.

"I think this year it’s been very respectful of what Paul’s done,” said Peet.

"They had a few bumps in the road early in the year, a lot of it brought on by injuries, to be honest, and they had a tough time, but he’s handled himself with class and dignity all year in the face of what I bet were some difficult times, and his players have paid him back.

“I think the consistency he shows comes through in his teams in terms of their defensive attitude and application, the intensity of the way they go about their business and Paul sets the tone for that with (assistants) Lee Briers and Eamon O’Carroll, but the head coach leads the way, and I think they’re a very proud club.

“If you think about those injuries that they got, you have some difficulties and challenges, but through that, they’ve exposed George Whitby and developed him, Harry Robertson, Owen Dagnall, Noah Stephens and these players that go on to be St Helens players for years to come.

“Although it’s difficult sometimes when you have those periods, I think that’s where the development comes, and I think they deserve a lot of praise for the way they’ve stayed true to their philosophy.”

Wellens enjoyed a stunning trophy-laden career in the Red V of Saints, making almost 500 appearances for his boyhood club, and then defied the odds with a World Club Challenge triumph over in Australia in 2023 in his first competitive game as Saints’ head coach.

But it’s been a rollercoaster ride since then, with fans having voiced their concerns earlier this year amid a poor run of results and form, but Peet has praised the St Helens club for ‘backing their own’ and says he is ‘pleased to see them find the level they deserve this season’.

"I think you feel for any head coach when they go through stuff like that, but particularly Paul, because I know it’s his hometown,” Peet added. “I know he is deeply invested in that club, but I could also see that they were doing some things really well and backing their own.

“For development and progress to come, you’ve got to overcome some adversity, so when the lads were getting stick off the crowd, and I know there was stuff going on after games and whatnot, I did feel for him.

“Although they are a rival, I have been pleased to see them find the level that they deserve in terms of the season, and I think they’ve got better rugby ahead of them as well, and I have obviously got mates there, particularly Briersy. I just like the way they carry themselves. A lot of the lads are not too far from here, and I think the St Helens club can be really proud of them.”