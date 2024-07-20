Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet delivers honest assessment following disappointing defeat to Hull FC
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The result at the MKM Stadium ended Wigan’s winning run, despite threatening a late comeback through tries from Brad O’Neill, Zach Eckersley and Liam Marshall.
“I’m disappointed with the performance, particularly the start of the game. We were just poor, with and without the ball,” head coach Peet said.
“Credit to Hull FC, I thought they were outstanding both in terms of the way they played with the ball, their ends to sets were disciplined and their scramble defence was excellent.
“They played with a lot of desire.
“Coming out of our own end, we turned some uncharacteristic balls over. That’s also a credit to the positions Hull FC put us in with their kicking game.
“They defended with energy, which is what you expect, but we failed to deal with it.”
Hull opened the scoring less than five minutes into the Round 18 clash through full-back Jack Walker and went into the break 18-4 ahead, extending their lead just three minutes into the second half.
Winger Marshall meanwhile scored Wigan’s only points of the opening 40, while England international Tyler Dupree was sent to the sin-bin on his 100th career appearance for a dangerous tackle.
“If you don’t get the start right, you put yourself in danger and so it proved,” Peet continued.
“We’ve said many times, you can turn up to every game knowing you might lose, but there’s certain expectations from what you’re going to get from one another and I thought we fell below that.
“A lot of effort and energy in the end, but it was too little, too late.”
The Warriors, who remain at the top of the Super League table, will look to bounce back immediately with a home clash against second-place Warrington Wolves next up, before facing a tough period with three games in 10 days to open August.
Peet continued: “We won’t sulk. We’ll discuss it (the performance) openly and honestly, like we would have done if we had won, but it’s a different atmosphere. It’s obviously one of disappointment.
“The upcoming games are exciting and today is a good reminder that anything less than our best won’t cut it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.