Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet delivers honest assessment following disappointing defeat to Hull FC

By Josh McAllister
Published 20th Jul 2024, 17:07 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 10:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet did not shy away from his side’s disappointing performance as the Super League leaders were stunned 24-22 by Hull FC.

The result at the MKM Stadium ended Wigan’s winning run, despite threatening a late comeback through tries from Brad O’Neill, Zach Eckersley and Liam Marshall.

Read More
Wigan Warriors: Talking points as Matt Peet’s side are beaten by Hull FC despite...

“I’m disappointed with the performance, particularly the start of the game. We were just poor, with and without the ball,” head coach Peet said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wigan Warriors fell to a shock 24-22 defeat away to Hull FCWigan Warriors fell to a shock 24-22 defeat away to Hull FC
Wigan Warriors fell to a shock 24-22 defeat away to Hull FC

“Credit to Hull FC, I thought they were outstanding both in terms of the way they played with the ball, their ends to sets were disciplined and their scramble defence was excellent.

“They played with a lot of desire.

“Coming out of our own end, we turned some uncharacteristic balls over. That’s also a credit to the positions Hull FC put us in with their kicking game.

“They defended with energy, which is what you expect, but we failed to deal with it.”

Hull opened the scoring less than five minutes into the Round 18 clash through full-back Jack Walker and went into the break 18-4 ahead, extending their lead just three minutes into the second half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Winger Marshall meanwhile scored Wigan’s only points of the opening 40, while England international Tyler Dupree was sent to the sin-bin on his 100th career appearance for a dangerous tackle.

“If you don’t get the start right, you put yourself in danger and so it proved,” Peet continued.

“We’ve said many times, you can turn up to every game knowing you might lose, but there’s certain expectations from what you’re going to get from one another and I thought we fell below that.

“A lot of effort and energy in the end, but it was too little, too late.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Warriors, who remain at the top of the Super League table, will look to bounce back immediately with a home clash against second-place Warrington Wolves next up, before facing a tough period with three games in 10 days to open August.

Peet continued: “We won’t sulk. We’ll discuss it (the performance) openly and honestly, like we would have done if we had won, but it’s a different atmosphere. It’s obviously one of disappointment.

“The upcoming games are exciting and today is a good reminder that anything less than our best won’t cut it.”

Related topics:Hull FCSuper LeagueWigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice