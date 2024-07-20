Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet did not shy away from his side’s disappointing performance as the Super League leaders were stunned 24-22 by Hull FC.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result at the MKM Stadium ended Wigan’s winning run, despite threatening a late comeback through tries from Brad O’Neill, Zach Eckersley and Liam Marshall.

“I’m disappointed with the performance, particularly the start of the game. We were just poor, with and without the ball,” head coach Peet said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Warriors fell to a shock 24-22 defeat away to Hull FC

“Credit to Hull FC, I thought they were outstanding both in terms of the way they played with the ball, their ends to sets were disciplined and their scramble defence was excellent.

“They played with a lot of desire.

“Coming out of our own end, we turned some uncharacteristic balls over. That’s also a credit to the positions Hull FC put us in with their kicking game.

“They defended with energy, which is what you expect, but we failed to deal with it.”

Hull opened the scoring less than five minutes into the Round 18 clash through full-back Jack Walker and went into the break 18-4 ahead, extending their lead just three minutes into the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winger Marshall meanwhile scored Wigan’s only points of the opening 40, while England international Tyler Dupree was sent to the sin-bin on his 100th career appearance for a dangerous tackle.

“If you don’t get the start right, you put yourself in danger and so it proved,” Peet continued.

“We’ve said many times, you can turn up to every game knowing you might lose, but there’s certain expectations from what you’re going to get from one another and I thought we fell below that.

“A lot of effort and energy in the end, but it was too little, too late.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors, who remain at the top of the Super League table, will look to bounce back immediately with a home clash against second-place Warrington Wolves next up, before facing a tough period with three games in 10 days to open August.

Peet continued: “We won’t sulk. We’ll discuss it (the performance) openly and honestly, like we would have done if we had won, but it’s a different atmosphere. It’s obviously one of disappointment.

“The upcoming games are exciting and today is a good reminder that anything less than our best won’t cut it.”