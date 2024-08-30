Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors travel to the South of France to take on Catalans Dragons as the Super League competition heats up with just four regular season games remaining - with head coach Matt Peet admitting his side are excited by the imminent challenge ahead in Perpignan.

The reigning champions, who fly out on Friday, will look to cement their top two status and fight for the League Leaders’ Shield against Hull KR, while Sam Burgess’ Warrington Wolves are also just two points behind in third spot.

The Dragons meanwhile will be looking to retain their top six position as the play-offs look destined to go to the wire, with Leeds and Leigh closing in.

Saturday’s fixture will also mark a groundbreaking occasion, with the Round 24 tie to be broadcast live across France with a sell-out crowd expected at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Wigan's away game to Catalans Dragons will be broadcast live throughout France in a landmark occasion

“We’re excited about it. Since I’ve been involved, the Catalans fixture has been one that you’ve got a lot to contend with. It’s an away fixture with real character – it’s unique,” Warriors boss Peet said.

“It’s one of the games you really look forward to.”

A handful of ex-Wigan players have enjoyed moves to the Perpignan-based side in recent years, with winger Tom Davies named in Steve McNamara’s squad to face his former club.

Warriors legend Sam Tomkins continues to be sidelined through injury, while reigning Man of Steel Bevan French is set to mark his long-awaited return on Saturday.

Former All Blacks Sevens star Ben Lam has been named in McNamara’s squad for the first time since joining the club earlier this month, and could make his Super League debut.

“I think there’s a real connection between Wigan and Catalans; the supporters, the directors, we’ve had past players there and a few Wiganers in that club. There’s a lot to look forward to, and in the middle of all that is a really tough game - as it always is,” Peet continued.

“We have a lot of respect for Catalans on the field, we met in last year’s Grand Final, and we know exactly what they’re all about and vice versa.

“They’ve got so much experience, they’ve got good cohesion through the spine, and now that they’ve got so much French influence, they have that pride in the badge.”