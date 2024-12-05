Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet looking forward to ‘landmark night’ at Robin Park Arena
Supporters are invited to Robin Park Arena to watch a training session as well as a meet and greet with all players who are back in pre-season training, with Kruise Leeming and Liam Byrne the latest first-team stars to report back to the club’s headquarters.
The event will take place from 6:00pm, with doors open from 5:30pm, while supporters are also encouraged to donate an essential hygiene product on the night as the Warriors become the first rugby league club to link up with The Multibank for their Christmas campaign, designed to raise awareness, and respond to the rising issues of hygiene poverty amongst young people in the United Kingdom.
Tickets are live online via Wigan’s website for £1 to attend the open session, with close to 2,000 supporters having enjoyed the special event last year ahead of Christmas.
All four trophies won in 2024 will be on display with photo opportunities, the club confirms, while Wigan’s club shop will also be open late and the bars will be open selling refreshments.
“It’s always a landmark night for the club,” Wigan boss Peet said.
“I know the club has got plans to make it a bit more interactive this year, so it should be a great night. The women’s team will be involved as well.
“It’s one that everyone looks forward to.”