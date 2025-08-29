Catalans Dragons coach Joel Tomkins (left) in conversation with Wigan Warriors counterpart Matt Peet (right) in Perpignan

Joel Tomkins is currently tackling his first head coaching role with Catalans Dragons, and his Wigan Warriors counterpart Matt Peet has backed him to succeed in the hot seat.

The Dragons are in a period of change and transition, with Steve McNamara’s reign as Super League’s longest-serving coach having come to an end back in May. The French club also confirmed earlier this week that 13 players will depart the Stade Gilbert Brutus at the end of the season, with Tomkins preparing to put his own stamp on the squad for 2026 and beyond.

After hanging up his boots in 2021, Tomkins was preparing to enter the Fire Service when a phone call came from Peet, who asked him to return to Wigan as part of his backroom staff, helping coach the club’s rising stars in the academy, whilst helping out with first-team duties.

After helping the Warriors clinch an unprecedented quadruple in 2024, Tomkins left the Warriors to take up the role as defence coach at Catalans, before taking his first head coaching gig on a permanent basis in July following the departure of McNamara.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash between Catalans and Wigan, Peet predicts Tomkins will do a good job in his role in charge of the Dragons.

“I think I phone him more than he phones me!” Peet smiled when asked if Tomkins had called him for any advice over the last couple of months.

"We check in on one another often, just catch up about family, a bit of work chat as well… Just like any friends would, you check in on your mate, don’t you? Just because he is in a job now where I am competing with him, that would never affect my friendship with anyone. We’re friends first and then we do the same job second, so it makes perfect sense to me.

"It’s not about me rating him (as a coach), I just know he has got the characteristics and the work ethic, the intelligence and the determination to work hard and learn and give his team the best possible support and challenge to improve. He is a very strong character who I think will get better and better, as every coach aspires to do, so I’m very confident he will do well."

Wigan and Catalans have already met twice in Super League this season, with the Warriors coming out on top on both occasions. The Dragons have won one game in four since Tomkins took charge on a permanent basis, but their performances have considerably improved, according to Peet.

“I think you can see the progress,” Peet added. “It’s difficult to have an impact on results in the season, by that I mean other teams are improving as well and are looking for their best form, but I certainly think you can see the foundations being laid, and we have to make sure that we improve this weekend.

"Catalans will be very proud, I think it’s their last home game of the year, they’ve got a few players moving on, and I think there is a really healthy mutual respect between the two clubs, which means we often see a good level of performance from them. It’s still a challenge, and I think Joel will have them ready to go.”