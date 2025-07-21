Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has highlighted a couple of key areas in attack and defence which his side are looking to improve ahead of Friday’s home clash with Catalans Dragons.

The Warriors lost their third game in five matches on Saturday afternoon as they went down to a 32-12 defeat to Hull FC at the Brick Community Stadium.

Wigan are certainly doing it tough on the injury front at the moment, with Luke Thompson (calf), Bevan French (calf), Abbas Miski (knee), Jack Farrimond (hamstring) and Sam Walters (fibula) currently sidelined. Jai Field won’t be able to face Catalans this Friday after failing his head injury assessment in their defeat to Hull, whilst the club is waiting on X-ray results on Zach Eckersley’s lower leg injury.

But Peet isn’t using injuries as an excuse. It’s always been a next man up mentality at Wigan, with Peet putting faith in the club’s pathway and famed youth system.

However, the Wigan boss does want to see improvements from his side, though, on both sides of the ball.

"I think there are still areas defensively that we want to get better at,” Peet told Wigan Today when asked about the improvements he wants to see against Catalans.

"There were times when I thought we defended really well (against Hull), but then we put ourselves under pressure, and when the pressure comes, you want to keep teams out. And with the ball, it would be reducing some of the yardage errors.”

Although a young coach, Peet has been around the block. He guided Wigan to an unprecedented Grand Slam last year, and he knows his side will come back strong again from this dip in form. It’s what champion teams do.

It is the peaks and valleys of a rugby league season, and for Peet, that is testament to the strength of the competition. Hull FC have improved massively, Wakefield Trinity are a breath of fresh air, Leigh Leopards have beaten the top two in recent weeks, Leeds Rhinos can beat anyone on their day, you can never write off St Helens, and Challenge Cup winners Hull KR are the current table-toppers.

"It’s the beauty of the competition, it’s what we’ve always wanted,” Peet said.

“It surprises me when people are surprised by it, people are spending the salary cap, particularly when every team has got players missing each week, so how it lands and which team turns up on the day and executes their gameplan. I think it’s great (for the competition).

“I just think if you look at the league table at the moment, it is very wide open in terms of teams who will get into the play-offs and teams who can make a run. It was probably similar in the last few years, to be honest, people just forget.

"We had a spell last year, everybody was saying we were going to walk it, and then we dropped a few points.

“I find a big difference between the NRL and Super League is how we talk about the competition. It’s kind of what we’re aspiring to be, and unfortunately for us, we don’t get it all our own way.”

Wigan will look to return to winning ways when they host Catalans at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday evening.