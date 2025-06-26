Matt Peet applauds the Wigan Warriors supporters

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has shared huge praise for the table-toppers Hull KR, saying Willie Peters’ side deserves all the plaudits they get following a flying start to 2025 so far.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reigning Super League champions Wigan sit four points adrift of league leaders Hull KR in the table, with 15 rounds of the season played thus far, whilst the Robins ended their 40-year trophy drought by lifting the Challenge Cup at Wembley earlier this month.

In his press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hull KR, Peet was asked about the two clubs battling it out at the top, and if he felt his side were being slightly overlooked and underappreciated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first thing I’ll say is I think all the credit Hull KR are getting at the minute is deserved,” Peet replied.

"It’s been quite a while now that they’ve been performing at an excellent level, very consistent, and whether it’s the players, the staff at the club, the board or the supporters, they’re all playing a part so I think it’s great that there’s other clubs getting recognition and praise, certainly now that they’ve got a trophy under their belt, they should be getting spoken about, so I don’t really read into too much about whether we’re getting spoken about or not.

"This (last) week we got beat so we have to cop any flack that’s lying around, but to be 100 per cent honest, I think the more teams we can get to the top level and building on and off the field like Hull KR are, I think it’ll only better Super League, it certainly keeps everyone sharp in and around there when the standards are high and fair play to them, it’s been very impressive the level of consistency they’ve had.”

In response to his answer, Peet was then asked if he thought it was refreshing that they would be going slightly under the radar at the moment, given Hull KR are sitting at the top, having already secured a trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can remember last year when people were putting the boot in, it’s not like we’ve been plain-sailing and dominant for four years,” Peet explained.

"We’ve had plenty of spells where people questioned the direction of travel, and that’s okay, we pride ourselves on learning and improving.

"In a salary cap sport, you’re never going to get it all your own way, you are never going to dominate and get everything on your own terms for a long period and nor should we, so we welcome the challenge and the test of competing with Hull KR, Leeds, St Helens, Hull FC and Leigh, I should be mentioning Leigh, the nearest club to us and what they’re doing is exceptional, so I think it’s a natural cycle of sport, that you get a bit of credit when you’re doing well, and when other teams are doing well, you’ve got to pay them the respect they deserve."

The Warriors and Robins next meet in August at the Brick Community Stadium in a game that could prove vital in who wins this year’s League Leaders’ Shield.