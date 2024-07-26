Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet provided an injury update following the side’s 40-4 defeat to Warrington Wolves, with concerns for star hooker Brad O’Neill.

The 22-year-old went down injured untouched on 50 minutes at The Brick Community Stadium, and was assisted from the field as Wigan fell to their first home defeat since May 2023.

Head coach Peet confirmed a knee injury post-match, with worrying signs for the number nine.

Wigan were also missing Adam Keighran for the top-of-the-table clash, with the Australian a shock absentee from the teamsheet as captain Liam Farrell filled in at centre, while Sam Walters started in the back-row.

“It’s too early to say, but whenever you see those ones, you worry about it,” Peet said of O’Neill.

On Keighran, the Warriors boss continued: “Adam had some headaches and dizzy spells throughout the week that he’s tracked back to a head contact that he got in the game last week.

“He didn’t think it was particularly bad at the time, about the 78th minute and he played on.

“But he had some reaction to that and the right thing to do was to sit him down this week.”

Meanwhile, hooker Kruise Leeming was named in the club’s 21-man squad during the week but did not feature in the Round 19 clash.

“He wasn’t quite ready,” Peet explained.

“We left it until the end to see how he pulled up in the last session, and there was still a bit of soreness in there, so it wasn’t right to play him yet.