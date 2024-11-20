Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet wins major individual award after historic campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has won the Sports Journalists’ Association Committee Award for 2024 after his side completed a historic Grand Slam.

Peet, 40, led his hometown club to every major trophy on honour across the 2024 campaign, becoming the first side of the Super League era to achieve the incredible feat.

His award was announced live on Sky Sports News on Wednesday, with winners of this year’s British Sports Awards, an annual event organised by the Sports Journalists’ Association, to be celebrated across the day.

The Sports Journalists’ Association (SJA) is the biggest national organisation of its kind in the world, made up of over 900 sports media professionals, including writers, broadcasters, photographers and content creators, while the British Sports Awards date back to 1949.

“It makes me very proud and very grateful to be selected by the committee,” Peet said.

“I think it reflects really well on our organisation, our club, our players and I think it reflects well on rugby league and our competition.

“It’s not an award that rugby league is synonymous with, so to know that our sport is getting some recognition, it makes me very proud to be at the forefront of it.”

The Cherry and Whites claimed the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title for an unprecedented quadruple last season.

“We never set out with that ambition, we set out the ambition of improving and learning and we knew we had some big games along the way,” Peet continued.

"I’m very proud of the players, and of the club from top to bottom. This is a town that takes great pride in its rugby league club, so when we have a season like that, it’s important that we enjoy it and we look to build now.”

Wigan Warriors have also been nominated for the 2024 team award.