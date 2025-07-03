Zach Eckersley celebrates scoring a try for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors sees young gun Zach Eckersley playing in the centres long-term, but believes he will benefit from getting a run of games under his belt on the wing.

The 21-year-old brings plenty of utility value to Matt Peet’s side, being comfortable playing wing, centre and fullback.

This season, Eckersley has been able to get a run of games under his belt on the wing due to the absence of the injured Abbas Miski, and that will only benefit him, according to Peet.

“I think he’s a centre,” Peet said.

“But I think certainly most, but I reckon close to all top-line centres cut their teeth on the wing at some point for obvious reasons.

“It’s a great opportunity for him to get a taste of regular Super League, and also in a position that is more physical than centre these days.”

The Warriors were without their first-choice wingers in Liam Marshall and Miski in last week’s win over Castleford Tigers, with the pair renowned for their work in the backfield.

“Your senior players, your first-choice players are in that position for a reason,” Peet said when discussing if they had to adapt the way they played without Marshall and Miski.

“You have them in that spot because you think they bring an extra level of quality and experience, but also you don’t get to find out your next ones until you throw them in, they learn, and they get experience.

“This is a club where we enjoy those periods just as much. We could cobble around and play people out of position, and sometimes we might have to do that, but at the moment, we’re choosing to trust our pathway.

“We’re not talking about babies here, Jacob (Douglas), Zach (Eckersley) and Jack (Farrimond), they’ve been full-time for a couple of years now and it’s the next stage of their progression and you’ve got to be confident they’re going to grab it with both hands, not only being happy as replacements, but starting to put pressure on (the players in front of them).

“Like I’ve said many times before, that’s how we found Harry Smith, Junior (Nsemba), the list goes on. So out of other people’s misfortune, it presents opportunities for others, and that’s where the squad gets its growth from.”