New signing Christian Wade was part of Wigan Warriors' 21-man squad for the first time

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet offered insight into his wing selection call following Liam Marshall’s late withdrawal ahead of their win over Castleford Tigers.

England international Marshall was initially named to start in his usual spot of left wing when the teams were officially announced an hour-and-a-half before kick-off at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, but he pulled out in the warm-up due to a minor ankle injury he sustained in Wigan’s defeat at Wakefield Trinity the week before.

As a result, homegrown talent Jacob Douglas was selected to fill the void left by Marshall. New signing Christian Wade was also named in Peet’s 21-man squad for the first time since crossing codes from rugby union, but Peet, speaking in his post-match press conference, explained why he opted to go with academy product Douglas.

"I think Dougie is just in front of him (Wade) at the moment,” said Peet. “But Christian trained quite a bit in that left wing position this week, he and Jacob shared it, and he has done really well, so it’ll be a week-to-week decision that one.”

Former British and Irish Lions representative Wade has been training with the Warriors for a couple of weeks now, having signed a short-term deal for the remainder of the 2025 Super League season. The 34-year-old winger has featured twice in the Reserves so far, scoring two tries in his latest outing in a derby win over St Helens.

Wade, who has previously represented England in union, was part of Wigan’s travelling party to Castleford on Saturday evening and posed for pictures with both Wigan and Castleford supporters upon the team’s arrival at the Jungle.

And with Wade watching his side snatch a 26-20 victory from the grasp of the Tigers, what would Wade have taken away from watching that game closely?

"He’ll have learned there are no easy games,” Peet smiled. “He’ll have learned just how tough you’ve got to be as a winger in this sport, which I think he knows, the amount of work he’s done since he’s come in, the amount of footage and work he’s done with the coaches and his teammates, smashing through pads and executing the basics of rugby league, it’s been really impressive.”

Next up for the Warriors is a trip across the borough to Leigh on Friday night.