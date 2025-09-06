Wigan Warriors halfback Harry Smith kicks a goal

Wigan Warriors’ derby win over St Helens was a real team collective effort, but there were a number of individuals who really stepped up to the plate, too, whether that be in attack or defence.

The Warriors tightened their grip on securing a top-two finish on Friday with a thrilling 18-4 win over rivals Saints, being Wigan’s first win at the Totally Wicked Stadium in five years.

Wigan have displayed a strong defensive attitude and resolve in recent weeks, having only conceded three tries in their last four games. But there were a number of players who made their mark in the derby win over the Saints.

When asked which players stood out for him, Warriors coach Matt Peet said: “Jai obviously, I liked a bit what Harry (Smith) did with the boot, a couple of kicks probably changed the momentum in the first half, and then I thought Ethan (Havard), Sam Walters and Kaide Ellis played big minutes through the middle, Brad O’Neill…

"Our left edge looked very good defensively as well. I thought they looked comfortable, that’s the word I’d mention. A lot time when you are watching derby games, you feel very tense throughout. It wasn’t like that. I was very confident we could turn them away."

The Warriors’ last tackle plays were on point against St Helens, and that is partly an influence from the club’s new assistant coach Paul Deacon, who has been tasked with transitions, last tackle plays and how the team start the sets with the ball and turning it over.

Smith made 15 kicks in general play and five attacking kicks as he guided Wigan around the park, whilst kicking three from four goals.

Peet was asked about Deacon’s influence in his post-match press conference following Smith’s impressive night with the boot.

"It’s partly in Harry, but it’s more in our organisation around the way we practice and the attention to detail we’ve got there,” said Peet.

"Paul and Tommy (Leuluai) have worked really well together on that, but it’s good to have a fresh voice for sure.

"We’ve got the kickers there to work with, and we’ve also got some good aerial threats with Adam (Keighran), Junior (Nsemba), Sam (Walters) and Jake (Wardle), so there are plenty of weapons for Deacs to play around with there.”