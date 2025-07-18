Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet admits their Challenge Cup exit to Hull FC hasn’t been mentioned in the build-up to Saturday’s Super League clash at the Brick Community Stadium, whilst paying tribute to the job John Cartwright is doing with the Black and Whites.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors suffered a shock 26-22 defeat to Hull FC in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup on home soil back in March, ending their hopes of retaining the Cup, which Hull KR went on to lift under the famous Wembley arch.

Wigan have since beaten Hull FC in Super League, a 36-12 victory at the MKM Stadium in April, with Saturday’s clash being the fourth time the two sides have met in all competitions this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peet insists there is no motivation factor surrounding the Cup exit heading into this weekend’s game, but has paid tribute to Hull coach John Cartwright for the job he is doing in helping turn around the club’s fortunes after taking the head coaching reins ahead of this season on a three-year contract.

Asked if revenge for the Cup defeat at the Brick is a motivator for his Wigan side in Saturday’s game, Peet replied: “Not one bit. They're a good team, as they've proven since they beat us.

“They were outstanding in the second half against us. We played some poor rugby, so it's not their fault that they beat us on that day. It hasn't been mentioned. We’ll worry about ourselves.

"But their improvement has been great for Super League. I think John Cartwright has been good for Super League. They're ambitious, and more power to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peet believes Hull, along with the likes of Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos, have collectively strengthened Super League as a competition this year, with just six points separating St Helens in fourth and eighth-placed Warrington Wolves in the table at the time of writing.

“It’s just competitive,” Peet added. “People read too much into little mini-runs, but it’s competitive, it’s what's what we've strived for. It's open. It's challenging. It's what we've wanted.

"We're playing a salary cap sport with most clubs spending the salary cap and wanting to get better, and Hull FC have come to the party. They have recruited really well, and we could go through the competition…

“I think most teams are capable of beating one another on their day. We saw in the first half against Huddersfield last week that we were a little bit off, and they played well. That can happen across the league, so I think it’s just competition. We're aware that if you play poorly, then you get beaten."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan’s Round 19 clash with Hull FC takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon, 3pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the game will be broadcast live on BBC Two, Sky Sports + Red Button and SuperLeague+.

Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad, with academy products Harvie Hill and Kian McDermott replacing Abbas Miski and Luke Thompson.