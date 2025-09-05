Wigan Warriors man Harry Smith in action against St Helens on Good Friday

St Helens have not gone under the radar in the eyes of Wigan Warriors, whose head coach Matt Peet is sticking by his belief that the Saints will be in the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs.

The Saints are currently fifth in the Super League table on 32 points, four points behind second-placed Wigan Warriors and third-placed Leeds Rhinos heading into Friday night’s showdown against Wigan on home soil, with three games of the regular season remaining.

St Helens endured a torrid time with injuries in the first half of the campaign, and at one stage it looked like there was a genuine possibility of missing out on a spot in the top six, but Paul Wellens’ side has turned their fortunes around in the second half of the campaign, winning nine from their last 11 outings.

A term often used in rugby league circles is ‘never write off the Saints’, and that rings true for Peet, who insists they never went under the radar, with the Wigan boss having always believed they would be in the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs come the autumn.

“Not in our house, no,” Peet replied when asked if he felt Saints’ performances had gone under the radar.

“I don’t know what you mean by a radar, but I always thought that they’d be in the semi-finals, without doubt, and I won’t change on that.

“I think they’ve just got a consistency of performance and intensity, you look at some of the players they’ve got in the spine, front-row and centres, anyone whose radar they’ve not been on doesn’t understand the competition.”

Despite the Warriors enjoying great success in Peet’s tenure, they have yet to beat the Saints at the Totally Wicked Stadium since 2020, which adds another storyline to a mouthwatering clash.

And for the first time since Peet took the head coaching reins at his hometown club ahead of the 2022 season, this week marks the first time he has been able to name squad numbers one to 13 in his 21-man squad, but the Warriors boss knows his side will have to be on their A game if they are to come away with the two points.

“I think both teams will defend with intensity and organisation,” said Peet.

“Paul (Wellens) and Eamon (O’Carroll) have them very well drilled. I like to think defensively we’re pretty well organised, so it’s going to take some big plays to break that down.

“I think there’ll be moments of brilliance and hopefully there is for both teams, hopefully more from us than them! But I think we all know what type of game it’s going to be, both defences will be tuned in, but there’s a lot of quality on the field, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they managed to create something at some point.”

The Wigan-Saints derby is a fixture in the rugby league calendar that is circled in households either side of Billinge Hill at the start of every year, with little build-up needed to do it justice.

“I think the media have a responsibility to build this game up, market it, sell it, hopefully the atmosphere and crowd are as strong as they can be and as intense as they can be, get as many eyes on it as we can, whether that’s in person or on television,” Peet added.

“But I’m sure within the two clubs it is a case of refreshing the players physically and mentally, a few training sessions, but trying to keep as much energy in the tank for what will be a very intense game.”