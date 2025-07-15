Christian Wade in action for Wigan Warriors on his Super League debut

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided the latest on the future of cross-code athlete Christian Wade following his try-scoring Super League debut.

After spending just over a month in rugby league with the Warriors, Wade made a try-scoring Super League debut in last week’s 30-10 win over Huddersfield Giants.

The 34-year-old winger has penned a short-term contract with the reigning Super League champions for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, with both the club and player open-ended as to what the future holds at this stage.

Wade doesn’t count on Wigan’s salary cap this year due to the New Talent Pool dispensation, a rule which allows clubs to sign athletes from other sports as they aim to make the transition to rugby league.

"We’ve not spoken to Christian in great detail about his future intentions, but I think he’s very open-minded, and I know he's enjoying it here,” said Warriors boss Peet.

"The fact is, he is exempt from the salary cap at the moment, and next year that won't be the case. It might be that our hands are tied, but Christian is well aware of that.

"He's been immaculate since he joined us - his attitude, his diligence, his work ethic - but also his sense of humour and his commitment to being one of the team, have shone through. He's going to add something to us. He will make mistakes, as all of our players will, young and old, but it's how quickly you learn."

If Wade were to extend his stay with the Warriors beyond this season, 50 per cent of his salary would count on the club’s 2026 salary cap, with his full wage going on the cap if he were to stay for a third year in 2027.

“You'd have to ask him about his own plans, but he's taken to the game, and he seems really happy,” Peet added.

“He's enjoying it, and he just seems like a man who is looking for a challenge and experience in the right environment. I think he'd have a very open mind.

“Without doubt, athletes look after themselves, and he is a very diligent, super professional, you can tell that.”