Matt Peet applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has reiterated his point on the competitive nature of Super League this year, saying we, as a sport, should celebrate the closeness of the competition.

Super League is entering the business end of the season, with just seven rounds left of the regular campaign, and the league table is tight. Wigan are only four points behind league leaders Hull KR, with the pair to face off in a mouthwatering clash at the Brick Community Stadium next week.

Third-placed Leigh Leopards are just one point behind their borough rivals, the race for a top-two finish well and truly on.

Meanwhile, just five points separate St Helens in fourth and Hull FC in seventh, with Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity fifth and sixth respectively.

“I think every team will be aspiring to be at their optimum every week and have consistency in energy levels but the fact is that we’re in a salary cap sport and when one team is a little bit off, no matter who that team is, the other team might be having a good day, you can get turned over,” Peet acknowledged.

"They’re the things I speak about in terms of energy, and our commitment to a plan is so important because if you miss the start of a game for whatever reason, any team has the talent to grow into the game and their ball players and talent will find their feet.

"I think we should celebrate the fact that it’s been a more competitive Super League. It would be a lot easier for me if it weren’t! But that’s what we aspire to have...

"I think sometimes, you can talk about whether it’s Hull, Hull KR, Leeds or Leigh having dips in form, it’s the fact that it proves we’re all very beatable and that every team can challenge another on the day.”

Hull KR are in pole position to secure the League Leaders’ Shield at present, being four points ahead of Wigan with a superior points defence with seven rounds remaining. So, is the focus for Wigan now to secure a top-two finish and a home semi-final in the play-offs?

For Peet at present, it’s performance over position.

"I really don’t see it as a separate aim,” said Peet. “If you think about it, we’ve got to get a performance this week and then the week after and then the week after.

"I know it’s a boring answer, but in the pursuit of as many performances as we can, we’ll land as high up in the table as we can. Say if I said we want to finish first, or we want to finish second, or we want to finish wherever, the fact is we need to perform this week, so that’s where our focus is.”

Peet expects there to be many more twists and turns in the league standings from now until the end of the season.

"I think every team just wants to perform on a weekly basis,” he added. “Some weeks, they’ll nail it and get a result, and some weeks they might fall off, and at the end of it, you land where you land and you’ll enter the play-offs hopefully, and it’ll be the same again, you’ll be trying to get a performance.”