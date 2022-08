The hooker was handed a Grade C charge by the Match Review Panel for coming into contact with a referee during a recent reserves game against Wakefield Trinity.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a successful challenge of the decision, O’Neill’s punishment has now been downgraded to a Grade B, meaning he will now only serve a one match suspension.

Wigan will be without the youngster for this Friday’s game against Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium.