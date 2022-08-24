Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hooker has spent most of his life watching the matches against St Helens as a fan in the South Stand, but is set to feature on Friday night.

O’Neill states the intensity builds up throughout the week leading up to the games between the two clubs.

“I'm very excited,” he said.

Brad O'Neill

“I’ve played Saints once before this year and it was a massive game. It’ll be the same on Friday night.

“Everyone knows when this game is coming up, it’s something you always look for on the fixture list.

“I just think the intensity and excitement goes up through the week in training and everyone is on it, just getting ready.

“I’m not sure what it’s like to play Saints at home yet, but I’m sure the levels will go up and we’ll all be pumped.

“I’ve been watching this fixture all my life at the DW Stadium, especially the Good Friday ones, sitting in the South Stand behind the post.

“You can’t beat it, I can just remember how it would go off. The fans are really passionate about it, my family are all ready for it.

“I can’t wait to be a part of it.

“We are pleased with how the gap has closed between us and them. We want to win, and are still chasing trying to be at the top.

“We are chasing the best because we want to be the best.”

O’Neill says he was pleased by the way Wigan bounced back from their defeat to Wakefield in the 52-6 victory against Toulouse last time out.

“The week before was a poor performance by all of us,” he added..

“Toulouse are a similar side to Wakefield in the fact that they are in the bottom two and we knew they’d put up a real fight.

“I thought we showed lots of enthusiasm to stick to the game plan and we had a good performance.