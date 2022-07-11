The prop was sent off for his challenge on St Helens’ Curtis Sironen in Saturday’s Magic Weekend clash at St James’ Park.

After the game, Wigan head coach Matty Peet shared his views on the decision to give Singleton a red card.

“I’ve seen it back and I can understand why it was given,” he said.

Brad Singleton was shown a red card at the Magic Weekend

“Sometimes I think the difference between a yellow and a red card is open to interpretation, but I think the dangerous thing about it is, the players and physios are aware of it, deciding when to stay on the ground.

“It’s probably crept into some of our play too, which I don’t like but if that’s the way we are going to police the game then that’s the danger.

“We’ve got to be better, Brad’s got to be better technique wise, and when we are down to 12-men we have got to handle that scenario better as well, especially when we are back in front.

“Not everyone will agree if it was a yellow or a red but that’s why the referee is employed to make that decision.”

Singleton will now miss Wigan Warriors’ next three games, where they face Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR, but will be back for Warrington Wolves’ visit to the DW Stadium on August 5.