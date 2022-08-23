Wigan Warriors: Brad Singleton says he's currently unsure about his Rugby League World Cup prospects
Brad Singleton says he doesn’t know if he will be competing at this year’s Rugby League World.
The 29-year-old has previously represented Ireland on three occasions, but hasn’t featured for them since the last major tournament, which was held in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea back in 2017.
Singleton states at this current moment in time there hasn’t been any communication between him and Ireland but admits he’s proud to have played for them in the past and has fond memories from his previous games.
He said: “I haven’t (had any talks) at the minute, I’m not sure what that looks like for me.
“I’d have to have some conversations.
“I haven’t spoken to Ireland since the 2017 World Cup, but I always put them in high regard and enjoy playing for them.
“I wore that shirt with pride, it was a fantastic experience for me.”
Meanwhile, Singleton’s Wigan teammate Liam Byrne is likely to be part of the Ireland squad this Autumn