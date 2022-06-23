Matty Peet’s side needed a late Harry Smith drop-goal to beat the French side at the Stade Ernest-Wallon back in March.

Singleton states Toulouse have been an important addition to Super League and believes they can get into a winning run before the end of the season.

He said: “If we’re not hungry to grow the game, then what are we doing? We always need to be making that step forward.

Brad Singleton says it is positive that Toulouse are in Super League

“There’s an audience there in France, where it’s proven that it works. They’ve worked their way up the leagues, have a fan base, and are involved in the derby with Catalans, which generates a lot of viewers.

“The pros outweigh the cons with them. I’m not saying they shouldn’t get relegated if they finish bottom, but I’d love to see them stay up.

“I’m here to bang the drum for Toulouse, I feel like they are a good side, who are unpredictable and athletic.

“The team right now are in good form and are testing people, even though they aren’t getting the wins.

“I think they showed the first time out against us that they are a tough team who are just waiting to get in the habit of winning.

“There’s a reason why they are in the Super League. The Championship is a very tough competition to get out of.

“They have recruited along the way, so the team we will play on Friday is in a different position to the one we faced last time.

“To lose to Wigan by just a drop-goal and to beat Saints, which in itself is a feat not many teams do, shows there is a good run in them.

“I don’t know when it will be or if they will run out of time, but they are close to getting that win, and once it comes they will go on a roll.

“They will class every game as the Grand Final and are going to be desperate, they will push teams to their limits.”

The Toulouse clash will be Wigan’s first home game since April.

Singleton is pleased with how the team has performed throughout their long run of away games.

“It’s pretty tough if you look at it, six away games in a row is quite a lot, and we’ve handled that pretty well,” he added.

“We are just dying to get back to the DW Stadium.

“The fans have been as loud as anything and have been with us on this journey. There are things that do transfer, and if they are behind the team, then it’s no coincidence if someone goes and gets a last minute try.

“If we can get a big atmosphere at home, then it will be great for us.

“Matty (Peet) is not shy in mentioning the fans a lot. The relationship between us is the best it's been, and you do feel connected to them.