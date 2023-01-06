Throughout the last 12 months, Matty Peet’s side have created a strong connection with their fans.

The club’s recent initiative Warriors Together has seen the first team make a number of visits to a range of groups and people in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cust said: “When we do the community sessions, we reap the benefits in the games.

Cade Cust

“You can see the amount of fans that get behind us after a win, wanting the best for us. Even when we lose they’ve got our back.

“We want to make sure we do our best for them, putting our best foot forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are the reason we play the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember when I was a young kid, I loved the game and seeing people play.

“I just want to make people happy and proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The kids coming through in the community are very skillful and that’s why we are trying to grow the game, because we want to make sure the love is there and people can see it’s not too far away if you get your head down and work hard.”

Wigan get their 2023 Super League campaign underway against Hull KR at Craven Park on February 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their first home game comes the following week, when they welcome Wakefield Trinity to the DW Stadium.