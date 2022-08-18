Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet’s side welcome Toulouse Olympique to the DW Stadium on Friday night, as they look to bounce back against another relegation-threatened team.

Cust states Wigan are determined to put in a good performance in front of their home fans, but is expecting a tough game.

He said: “We’ve been focussing on recovery and done a little bit of video. The game on Sunday didn’t go to plan and a few things went against us.

Cade Cust

“Wakefield are a very hard team to stop when they are on the front foot rolling on, but we won’t look too much into it and just focus on Friday’s game.

“The good thing about rugby league is there’s always a game the following week.

“We are back at home, so we are looking forward to putting in a good performance in front of the fans.

“It should be a good game, but you can’t go into any match thinking you’ve got the win, because every team is tough.

“Toulouse are still fighting against relegation, so we are expecting them to come out firing.

“I’ve seen quite a few of their games, and they’ve been in it at half time and probably around the 60-minute mark things go against them.

“It’s great to have them in the competition because they’re expanding the game, it was good to go there and experience a different country.”

Friday’s game at the DW Stadium is also Wigan's inclusivity day, where everyone connected to the club will be celebrated.

Cust believes the togetherness of the different teams is something that has benefited everyone at Robin Park Arena.

“It’s a great thing the club has put on,” he added.

“All of the players from the different teams have access and will be doing a lap of honour.

“It’s something that is great for everyone.

“There’s different teams for a range of different people, so it will be a good night.