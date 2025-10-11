Liam Farrell (left), Michael Maguire (centre) and Martin Gleeson (right) celebrate Wigan Warriors' Super League Grand Final win in 2010

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell is preparing to play in his tenth Super League Grand Final this Saturday – 15 years on from his first when the Cherry and Whites reigned supreme under Michael Maguire.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After several years at the lower end of the Super League table, Australian boss Maguire took charge of Wigan ahead of the 2010 season, and the rest, they say, is history. Maguire turned the Warriors’ fortunes around in his debut season, winning the Grand Final before going on to lift the Challenge Cup the following year.

Maguire might have only been with the Cherry and Whites for two years, but he instilled some key principles which the club still lives and dies by to this day – 15 years on from their iconic victory over St Helens in the 2010 Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is number 10 for me,” Farrell said with a proud smile ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Hull KR. “Matty (Peet) has reminded me quite a few times this week! My first one was in 2010 when the club had a real turnaround with Michael Maguire, and we’ve had quite a bit of success since then.

"It’s definitely a different feeling (now compared to then). The only thing that is the same is the nerves. I was very nervous in my first one, and still now, it’s been building since probably Sunday morning after the semi and I like that, it means I still care and I want to win and I want to be part of this great team, but back then I think I was just excited about the whole thing and excited about winning a trophy. Now, it is probably more about being excited to hopefully get the win and being able to share it with my family, kids and bringing more success to the club.”

It is perhaps quite fitting that Maguire guided Brisbane Broncos to the NRL title last weekend, with Farrell now set to play in his tenth Grand Final. If Wigan win, there is a real possibility we could see Maguire’s Broncos come up against Peet’s Warriors in the World Club Challenge in 2026, but let’s not get too far ahead just yet.

Maguire’s way of coaching and style of play not only transformed the Warriors, but it also changed the way Super League was played. There was more wrestle and physicality in defending than ever before, but more importantly, Farrell insists it was the sheer hard work, discipline and drive that stood out for Maguire, who had major success in his first-ever head coaching role with Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The biggest compliment I could probably pay him is that some of his morals we still stand by them now – the hard work and the discipline,” said Farrell. “For them to still be around 15 years after you’ve been part of the club is probably a credit to him.

"He didn’t have any flashy plays or anything like that – it was all hard work, discipline and making sure you did the hard work on the field, but also off it as well. For me, I was 19 at the time, so those things are ingrained in my head. I was like a sponge at the time, and I’m very grateful I had a coach like him.”

Quite incredibly, there is still a WhatsApp group from Wigan’s 2010 Grand Final-winning side that is still going strong, and it was particularly busy last weekend when Maguire won his third Grand Final as a head coach, with Brisbane beating Melbourne.

"Everyone was just congratulating him, giving him good luck messages and saying we hope they could get the win,” Farrell continued. “I was cheering for Brisbane – I wanted them to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m hugely pleased for him, obviously copped a bit of criticism during the year about his coaching style, it just took me back to 2010 and the things he did with us, the hard work and resilience he made us go through to get to the team who we were because he was a tough coach to be under, but you get all the rewards you deserve because he is a very clever, very smart and very hard working coach, so I was really pleased for him.”