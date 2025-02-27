Jake Wardle during Warriors training in Las Vegas

Jake Wardle is relishing the prospect of a ‘great occasion’ when Wigan Warriors take on Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rivals face off at Allegiant Stadium in a mouth-watering clash which kicks off a ‘Sin City’ quadruple header.

Warriors centre Wardle said: “It’s going to be a great occasion for the players, the fans and our families as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s certainly going to feel different and I’ve been trying to get everything sorted to get as many of them out there as possible.

“The stadium is amazing, so being part of the two NRL fixtures and women’s Test match is something we’re all excited about.”

Wardle had never been to Vegas before but is keen to showcase his skills in the entertainment capital of the world.

He revealed: “It’s my first time in Vegas – a few lads have obviously been on stag dos and things like that so it’ll be a slightly different experience for them now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve never been to America before but this is an amazing opportunity that you get from playing rugby league and being part of such a great team.

“It’s something I’m really grateful for and I remember when the fixture got announced last year. There was a feeling of initial excitement and something you hoped you could be a part of.

“Having been able to sit back and reflect on it, I really do have a feeling of immense gratitude. I’ve been fortunate enough to have played in some great stadiums throughout my career and this will be something very special.”

Wardle is keen to turn the Wire over and return to Wigan with the two competition points up for grabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course we want to win – games against Warrington are always big but the occasion will add to that as well," he said. “We’re playing one of our biggest rivals in Las Vegas and that sounds pretty amazing to say. It’s about us going there on Saturday and doing a job.”

Wigan’s profile has soared since they did the quadruple last season and were crowned the BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year.

Wardle said: “We’ve got a lot of talent throughout the squad – but it’s not just down to that. Everyone wants to work hard as well and we’ve had a lot of tough training sessions during pre-season and a lot of lessons learned from last year.

“Although we won all four trophies, not everything went to plan so we have to learn from that. I think it was that willingness to work hard and get better every week which helped us to win all four trophies last year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wardle played a part in last season’s World Club Challenge win over Penrith and also the Challenge Cup final and Grand Final victories over Warrington and Hull KR respectively.

He admitted: “Playing in Vegas has a similar feel in terms of the magnitude of the game. Competition for places is high and it has shown in training in the build-up to this weekend.”