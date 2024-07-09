Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors will take on Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas next year with chief executive Kris Radlinski eager to showcase the Super League competition in the ‘entertaiment capital of the world’.

It will be the first time a Super League fixture has headed to the States with Wigan to take their home fixture against Sam Burgess’ outfit to the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 1.

The two North West giants will open up an epic day of rugby league, with current NRL kings Penrith Panthers also involved as they take on Cronulla Sharks while Canberra Raiders will face New Zealand Warriors.

There will also be an international clash with England women set to take on current World Cup champions the Jillaroos.

Warriors CEO Radlinski admits the opportunity to showcase Super League on the biggest stage in Las Vegas was one that piqued his interest, with more than 40,000 having attended the historic event earlier this year as the NRL opened its campaign with a double-header in the USA.

“It’s a great opportunity for Wigan and Warrington, but also for Super League to showcase just what a great competition it is,” Radlinski said.

“I think many of us in the UK watched the games in Las Vegas earlier in the year and wished we could be a part of it, either playing or supporting.

“I spoke to my board about the possibility and there was a unanimous desire to be part of the occasion.

“I’m really excited to take Wigan and Warrington fans to Las Vegas, it’s going to be amazing.

“It is the entertainment capital of the world. We’ve seen many, many sporting events in history and more recently going to this great city and it feels right that we have a slice of that also.