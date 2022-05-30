Matty Peet’s side beat Huddersfield Giants 16-14 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, to win the competition for the 20th in the club’s history.
The Warriors squad returned to the training ground on Sunday afternoon to celebrate with their fans.
Here are some of the best pictures from the homecoming:
1. A strong turnout
Fans turned up in their numbers to welcome home the players.
Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Fab four
The players as well as the fans enjoyed the afternoon at Robin Park.
Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Flying the flag
Fans waves their flags at the homecoming.
Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Match winner to crowd pleaser
Liam Marshall entertains the crowd, and not for the first time over the weekend.
Photo: Bernard Platt