The homecoming took place at Robin Park Arena

Wigan Warriors Challenge Cup homecoming: Players and fans celebrate at Robin Park Arena

Wigan Warriors returned to Robin Park Arena on Sunday following their Challenge Cup victory.

By Amos Wynn
Monday, 30th May 2022, 4:00 pm

Matty Peet’s side beat Huddersfield Giants 16-14 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, to win the competition for the 20th in the club’s history.

The Warriors squad returned to the training ground on Sunday afternoon to celebrate with their fans.

Here are some of the best pictures from the homecoming:

1. A strong turnout

Fans turned up in their numbers to welcome home the players.

Photo: Bernard Platt

2. Fab four

The players as well as the fans enjoyed the afternoon at Robin Park.

Photo: Bernard Platt

3. Flying the flag

Fans waves their flags at the homecoming.

Photo: Bernard Platt

4. Match winner to crowd pleaser

Liam Marshall entertains the crowd, and not for the first time over the weekend.

Photo: Bernard Platt

