Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has talked up the healthy competition within Super League right now, with the race for a spot in the top two and the play-offs well and truly heating up.

The reigning Super League champions are currently sitting second in the table, four points behind Hull KR, who are in pole position to land their first-ever League Leaders’ Shield.

Elsewhere, Leigh Leopards are just one behind Wigan heading into Round 20, whilst only six points separates fourth-placed Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity in seventh, with St Helens and Hull FC in fifth and sixth respectively.

And whilst everyone is aware of the current league standings as the competition prepares to enter the final quarter of the campaign, Peet’s focus remains on performance rather than placement at present.

When asked about the current league table, Peet replied: “I’m aware of it, of course I’m aware of it, it’s one of the things you use to measure how you’re doing, but I think form and performance is more important than the table. Obviously, we want to finish up as high as we can.”

The Warriors are aiming to return to winning ways on Friday night when they host Catalans Dragons at the Brick Community Stadium before a week-long break across the split fixtures in Round 20.

Wigan have suffered three defeats in their last five outings, with mitigating circumstances coming into play as injuries take their toll. However, the Warriors have a favourable run-in towards the business end of the campaign, with five of their remaining eight games of the regular campaign on home soil.

Peet has regularly talked up the competitive nature of Super League this year, with several teams having bolstered their squads and improved performance, and his stance hasn’t changed, with the league table nip and tuck.

“I think that’s just the time of the year we’re in, there is always more attention given to the table as the year goes on, and rightly so, that’s what is exciting,” Peet added.

"I’ve said a few times, I think we shouldn’t forget how competitive it was last year as well, we were leading for quite a while, and people said we had it sorted, then we dropped a few games and had some challenges there.

"We’ve got to be proud of the competition being so competitive, there are plenty of clubs at the moment who feel they can make a drive for success at the backend of the year.

"Of course, I wish we were winning every week, of course I wish we played better last weekend, but also I’ve got to give credit to Hull, they came and completed high, and they played with plenty of passion and were the best on the day. I think if you look at that next chunk of clubs of Wakefield, Leigh, Leeds, St Helens, they’re all very capable.”

In their remaining eight games of the regular season, the Warriors face Catalans Dragons (H), Warrington Wolves (A), Hull Kingston Rovers (H), Wakefield Trinity (H), Catalans Dragons (A), St Helens (A), Castleford Tigers (H) and Leeds Rhinos (H).