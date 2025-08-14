Matt Peet applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet believes we are going to see the game intensity go up a notch when they take on Hull KR in a mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.

Wigan head into the Super League Round 22 fixture four points behind table-toppers Hull KR. A win for the Robins would all but seal their first-ever League Leaders’ Shield, whilst a victory for the Warriors would see them close the gap to being just two points behind Hull KR with five rounds of the regular season to go.

The Robins have been Super League’s most consistent team after 21 rounds, claiming 18 wins, but the Warriors boast a good record over the Robins in recent times, having won their last four meetings with Willie Peters’ side.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Peet highlighted Hull KR’s strengths and believes the intensity of the match will click into another gear.

"They’ve won more games than anyone else, and they’re a good team,” said Peet.

"I just think they’re a well-balanced team. They’ve got good, strong, aggressive forwards and smart, athletic backs, which is a good formula for success.

"I think looking at the past meetings between the two teams, and the momentum of Super League within the last few weeks, I just think you’re going to see an intensity to go to a good level.

"Both teams like to play the game the right way and back their defence, and then they’ve got some quality in attack as well, so I think you’re going to see a combination of hard work, intensity, but also some flashes of skill as well.

"We’re looking forward to it, Hull KR are looking forward to it, so it should be good.”

Peet will come up against a couple of former Wigan players who will line up in a Hull KR jersey on Friday evening, including their two wingers in Joe Burgess and Tom Davies, whom Peet knows more than most having coached them, and the Warriors boss said he was proud of his former colleagues.

"I’ve coached Joe and Tom for a long time,” Peet added. “I’ve got a good relationship with them, they’re great lads and I’m proud of how they’re doing.

"Although it’s tough to coach against them because they’re excellent players, you get used to it. At clubs, there’s more often than not someone who has come through our pathway and is adding to the system. They’re both proud Wiganers, no doubt.

“They’re different players. Tom’s yardage is as good as anyone in the competition, but he can finish a try as well. All his effort areas, he’s always been the same, Tom, ultra competitive, very determined, and his physicality is always very good.

“Joe has got the full package. Outstanding finisher, good game sense, and he is an aerial threat. They’re just two good players, two good lads, Oliver Gildart is there as well, they’ve got a few from Wigan, so fair play to them.”

A 20,000-strong crowd is expected at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday evening, including a 3,000 travelling contingent from East Hull.