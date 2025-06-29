Matt Peet applauds the travelling Wigan Warriors fans following their win at Castleford Tigers

Matt Peet admits he was relieved for Wigan Warriors to snatch a nail-biting win over Castleford Tigers, and is under no illusions his side have ‘so much’ improvement left in them.

Castleford opened the scoring through Will Tate, but Wigan responded with converted tries through Jai Field and Adam Keighran to take a 12-4 advantage into the break.

The Tigers hit back with two converted tries through Daejarn Asi and Sam Wood to regain a 16-12 lead, but Zach Eckersley got Wigan back in front heading into the final 10 minutes. Tate got his second to give the Tigers the lead again, but Wigan levelled the score with a penalty goal from Keighran before a converted Liam Farrell try in the 78th minute snatched a 26-20 win for Wigan at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Saturday night.

"There’s no doubt I’m relieved for us to win,” said Peet. “I’m proud of the group for showing the character I suppose to be brave with the ball and stick together and overcome a tough challenge.

"Castleford played really well, we did some things that put ourselves in some difficult situations but we found a way, and for that I’ve got to be proud, but I also have an understanding that we’ve got so much improvement in us and so much work to do, and I’ve got to make sure it gets done, that’s my job, isn’t it?

"We have had a run of tricky away games, and we’ve got another one next week (in Leigh). It’s an important part of the season for us, we’re learning all the time, teams are coming to play every week, and we’ve got to understand that and we’ve also got to perform at a level that makes it difficult for them."

Wigan’s win at Castleford sees them remain just four points behind table-toppers Hull KR in the table, and Peet is under no illusions about the improvements his side must make moving forward.

"Last week, we had a really clear focus coming into the Wakefield game about what we wanted to get after,” Peet continued. “This week, I thought it was more a general management of the game, keeping the pressure on the opposition without lapsing in discipline...

"You look at the start of the second half, it’s quite freakish really but we’ve got to catch the ball (from the kick-off), and we were coming out of our half in decent position in the second half and Luke Thompson makes a play-the-ball error, so maybe a little bit of concentration, but I don’t want to take away what Castleford threw at us, they challenged us both physically and with their attacking shape, so all in all, they were a big challenge."

Next up for the Warriors is a short trip across the borough on Friday night to face neighbours Leigh Leopards in Round 17 of Super League, when Wigan’s run of six straight away games comes to an end. They will return to the Brick Community Stadium on July 11, when they host Huddersfield Giants in the Sir Billy Boston tribute game.