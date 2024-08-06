Wigan Warriors coach on Leigh Leopards victory - 'Everyone keeps telling us we've not been firing recently...'

The Wigan players congratulate Harvie Hill after his final try against Leigh

Matty Peet insisted Wigan Warriors' 28-6 victory over Leigh Leopards in the 'Battle of the Borough' was anything but routine.

Wigan went back to the top of Super League by winning their game in hand - their second of three outings in the space of nine days. with all the damage done in the first half.

Tries from Junior Nsemba, Jake Wardle, Adam Keighran and Paddy Mago saw Wigan open up a 22-0 lead by the interval.

The second period was a much closer affair, with Lachlan Lam responding for Leigh before Harvie Hill added Wigan's fifth try just before the hour mark.

Game management was the order of the day for the last 20 minutes, but Peet rejected the notion it was a comfortable triumph.

"I would never say any win was routine," said Peet. "Driving into the game, I knew we'd have our hands full against a very strong Leigh team that's been in really good form.

"Everyone keeps telling us we've not been firing recently, but I was made up with the start we got off to.

"I'm sure if Leigh had their time again they'd do things different, but I thought we applied our own pressure with our own game and managed to get a few points on the board.

"I didn't think it would be such a margin, but I thought energy at the beginning of the game would pay off - either way, because of the short turnarounds.

"I thought either team might struggle to come back from a deficit, or come back from being behind in an energy battle.

"But that's a pretty normal conversation before any game, trying to win the energy battle.

"I just thought we looked after the ball better, if you look at our completion rate in that first half, compared to the last couple of games, it was like chalk and cheese."

Wigan were lacking Jai Field, who wasn't risked after returning from injury against Huddersfield last weekend.

"If you look after the ball and commit to the plan, it kind of takes care of itself," Peet added. "If Jai Field is there, and you're not completing, it's pretty irrelevant.

"I just thought we played a very simple game, were disciplined in what we did, and fortunately we've got some decent players to put away the opportunities we had."

The fixture - rearranged from round two, to accommodate the World Club Challenge - was Wigan's second of three in the space of nine days.

With former Wigan man Jack Hughes in the sin-bin inside 10 minutes, the Warriors took full advantage as Nsemba barged his way over, before Wardle exchanged passes with Liam Marshall before crossing in the left-hand corner.

Keighran missed the second conversion, but made amends by notching Wigan's third try after a great step, and Mago's touchdown just before the break - and Keighran's third goal - meant Leigh had a mountain to climb.

Credit the Leopards - backed by a very vocal following behind the posts - for showing a great response, with Lam diving over five minutes after the restart, and Darnell McIntosh goaling.

However, Hill showed nifty footwork for a prop to dive on a loose ball, and Keighran's fifth goal made it 28-6.

Leigh were denied a second try by the video referee, with McIntosh ruled to have lost control of the ball as he acrobatically finished in the right corner.