Wigan Warriors coach on the 'possible avenues of recruitment' for 2022

Matty Peet

The 37-year-old is in his second week in the job of turning around Wigan’s fortunes.

Having been involved at the club for more than a decade, he’s more than familiar with the pool of talent both in the first-team squad and coming through the Academy.

And he says his blueprint will be one of evolution rather than revolution – while on the look-out for the odd signing that could make a difference.

“I’m happy with the squad we’ve got here,” he said. “It’s not dissimilar to the one which got to last year’s Grand Final.

“But at the same time we know we’ve got to improve every one of the players.

“The fact we are a young squad means if we do get our culture right, there should be natural improvement in the group.

“We are discussing possible avenues of recruitment, but it must be the right first and foremost.

“We get offered players all the time – some very good players, in positions we would like to strengthen.

“But there’ll be a process and some non-negotiables about the kind of people, the kind of characters, we want to bring into the club.”

Peet has also signaled his intention to make Warriors more of a threat to their rivals – and make their presence felt more in big games.

“Obviously this club is synonymous with winning trophies, and we need to be winning the big games,” he recognised.

“In the last couple of years we’ve not won enough big games, against the top two or three clubs in Super League.

“I won’t set a target that that’s the only route to success – although I know that’s ultimately what I’ll be judged on.

“My personal satisfaction will be creating an environment I want, and we all want, to thrive in.

“I want anyone walking in next year to know that it feels right, that it feels like Wigan.

“I want it to be full of respect, where everyone who comes in is cared for and treated right.

"And at the same time, there’s a high standard, a high attitude for constant improvement.

“If we can get that right, I think we’ll win – and we’ll win trophies.”