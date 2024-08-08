Wigan Warriors coach outlines international route for Junior Nsemba

Junior Nsemba and Kruise Leeming were stand-outs as Wigan saw off local rivals Leigh in midweek

Junior Nsemba has been told what he needs to do to make the step up from the Wigan Warriors to the England team - keep doing what he's doing.

That's the message from Warriors coach Matty Peet, who watched the big second rower produce another barnstorming display - including the opening try - in the midweek victory over Leigh Leopards.

"He's playing well, he's a physical handful, and he's learning all the time," acknowledged Peet. "He deserved his try, it opened up for him, and I'm pleased he had the confidence to take it."

Peet was then asked whether he thought Nsemba's performances were worthy of appearing on the radar of national coach Shaun Wane.

"I don't like getting involved in stuff like this," Peet replied. "But he's playing really well, he's English, he's played in a couple of big games now and done well.

"I thought James Batchelor was outstanding the other night (for Hull KR), and there's a few good back rowers knocking around.

"I'd love to see him in the mix, but he has to concentrate on keeping going, keep working hard. Basically, he has to continue doing what he's been doing, but everything is there for him."

Nsemba pushed Kruise Leeming all the way for the plaudits as Wigan won their game in hand - and 'Battle of the Borough' honours - to return to the top of Super League.

With Brad O'Neill out long term with a serious knee injury, Leeming has taken on extra responsibility at hooker - which he appears to be relishing at the moment.

"I thought Kruise was man of the match, it was definitely his best game for us," gushed Peet, whose side took the loss of full-back Jai Field in their stride.

"I know he had some nice moments with the ball, but I just thought his work rate in defence, and his commitment to that side of the game, was outstanding.

"His energy was good, kick pressure, little efforts, and then you get to see what he can do with the ball."

Not that the Warriors coach was in danger of getting carried away at seeing his return to the top of the league with seven matches remaining.

Back-to-back wins have restored order after successive defeats to Hull FC and Warrington, but Peet never lost sight of the overall goal.

"I've liked this period, I've liked what we've learned," he added. "I'm sure there'll be more twists and turns to come, and we have to concentrate on ourselves and trying to improve on a daily basis.

"There's plenty again from the game we can learn from, and we'll do that ahead of the weekend."

Saturday's trip to Leeds is Wigan's third game in the space of nine days, but Peet says his side are taking each game as it comes.

"We've got a clean bill of health in terms of injuries," he added. "But the lads are playing a physical game and we've got to look after them."