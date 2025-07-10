Sir Billy Boston at the Great Britain RL Lions Luncheon at The Edge in Wigan, 2024

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet admits it will be a ‘privilege’ to be involved with the club’s celebration of the legendary Sir Billy Boston.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cherry and Whites return to the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night following a six-match block of away fixtures, hosting Huddersfield Giants.

It is bound to be a special occasion in Wigan, celebrating club icon and Welshman turned adopted Wiganer Sir Billy Boston, who recently became the first player to be knighted for their services to rugby league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club will also celebrate the Armed Forces, whilst Russell Watson will perform on stage prior to kick-off. The Warriors Women will parade the pitch at half-time, with their recently won Challenge Cup and Nines trophies, whilst they will throw warm-up tops, signed by Sir Billy, into the crowd.

The Armed Forces celebrations will start with an array of military vehicles and personnel at Robin Park Arena, whilst you can also watch the Warriors Academy from 5:30pm.

A giant Tifo - featuring an iconic image of Billy walking down the tunnel at Central Park in 1962 - will be hoisted up across the front of the newly renamed Sir Billy Boston East Stand. The light-up goal posts will also return for Friday’s fixture.

“It's going to be a great night, it's a privilege to be involved,” said Peet in his pre-match press conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Billy is an iconic figure, and it's an iconic event for the sport, I think. It'll be a pleasure to be associated with it.

“That's one of the great things about being at this club; the history of the club is inspirational.

“Players want to play in these sorts of fixtures and events, so I think it'll bring the best out of everyone.

“It’s a really special evening, and it means a lot to us. We've missed our supporters regardless of what's going on, and we can't wait to get back and play in front of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any of them that can get down, I hope they do to support the team, but more importantly, to pay tribute to Billy Boston, who is arguably the greatest player in our history.

“I haven't seen him (since he was knighted), I'm looking forward to seeing him at the game. (My message) will be the same as always: 'it's great to see you, we love you and we hope your family are okay. He knows we're all very proud of him, regardless.”

Warriors prop Ethan Havard is, of course, generations away from being able to see Sir Billy flying down the wing in his prime, but having grown up in Wigan, he knows just how much the 90-year-old means to the town.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve not really had much interaction with him, but I think if you speak to anyone who has known Wigan rugby for a long time, they’ll always speak about Billy Boston,” said Havard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a very important player in our history, even though I didn’t get to watch him, I know how special he was.

“It’s going to be good back out in front of our home fans, and it’s such a special occasion as well with the knighting of Sir Billy Boston. I’m sure it’s going to be a special occasion, and we’ll look to put a show on.”