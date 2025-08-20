Luke Thompson in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided an injury update on four of his players ahead of Sunday’s clash with Wakefield Trinity at the Brick Community Stadium.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reigning Super League champions could be boosted by halfback Jack Farrimond and key forward Junior Nsemba for Sunday’s visit of Wakefield.

Farrimond missed last Friday’s defeat to Hull KR with a minor shoulder injury, but did feature for the Reserves the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nsemba missed last week’s game at the Brick through concussion protocol, but he is set to return this week.

“Junior's available, so we’ll make a decision (on whether he plays) later in the week,” said Peet.

"Jack’s good to go. He put his hand up to play reserves, and fair play to him. Earlier in the week, he was very sore through his A/C joint, so that made that decision for us (that he wouldn't play against Hull KR).

“But he was very keen after the game to get some minutes under his belt. He went pretty well in the reserves."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, powerhouse prop Luke Thompson and star man Bevan French both remain sidelined with calf injuries.

Thompson has not featured since July 4, whilst French’s last appearance came on June 20 in a defeat at Wakefield Trinity.

Asked for an update on Thompson and French, Warriors boss Peet said: “Luke will be a couple of weeks, potentially more, and Bevan could be a similar timeframe.

“He (French) had a checkup scan earlier this week, and it's healing at a tired rate, so it's about taking him through his proper progressions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had been hoped that Thompson would only be out for a couple of weeks, but the recovery process has taken longer than initially anticipated.

“It's not a re-injury, but it did take longer than we'd first hoped,” said Peet.

"It's more been that it hasn't healed as quickly as we first anticipated when we had a check-up scan."

The Round 23 Super League takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon, 3pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports + Red Button and SuperLeague+.