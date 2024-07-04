Wigan Warriors coach wary of Leigh Leopards - 'No better time or place'

Warriors' international contingent - including scrum-half Harry Smith - have bolstered the group ahead of Friday's visit of Leigh

Wigan Warriors coach Matty Peet is expecting a bruising 'Battle of the Borough' this weekend against a Leigh Leopards side he feels are 'far better team than the league table suggests'

Peet and his side return to domestic combat after England's mid-season international against France took centre stage last weekend.

Top-of-the-table Wigan are back on home soil at the Brick Community Stadium for the visit of Adrian Lam's men, who are down in ninth spot - seven points off the play-offs.

However, no-one in the Warriors camp will be in danger of complacency with local pride at stake.

"Very much so, I think it's going to be a very intense game," said Peet. "Every game we've had with Leight since they've returned to Super League - and most of the games over the years - has had a real intensity about them.

"We're also probably coming to the time of the year now, for Leigh, where they'll be looking to pick up some form and some points.

"They're a far better team than the league table suggests, they've obviously had a lot of injuries to contend with. And I'm sure they'll feel there's no better time or place to do that than Wigan away.

"At their best with a full team out, playing at their best, Leigh are a top three, four, five team. They won a cup competition last, deservedly so, and I think they can beat anyone in the league on their day."

Peet and his squad used the international break to rest weary bodies and minds, with most taking the opportunity of some well-earned time off.

"We gave the lads the best part of a week off, spread out after the London game (on June 20)," revealed Peet. "We felt it was really important for us all - players and staff - after a very intense season so far.

"Our second game of the year was a massive one (the World Club Challenge), and since then we've played every single weekend including the cup competitions.

"We wanted to give the squad the opportunity for some game-time, and most of the lads were able to get some sun on their backs. And it's going to be important they've had that rest, because it's going to be full throttle now until October."

When asked whether he'd afford himself the same luxury, Peet continued: "I absolutely did the same, and I think it's important to be able to do that.

"We don't shy away from that here...we work hard but, when you get the chance, it's also important to rest and refresh, and spend time with your family. And I think regardless of anything, the break came at the right time for us.

"It might only pay us back in another eight weeks, but to have that week to take stock - physically and mentally and emotionally - it was important. I also got the feeling the lads were happy to be back together this week, the energy of the group is fantastic, we get on really well."

The visit of Leigh is the first of a derby double-header for Wigan, with St Helens the opposition the following weekend.

But will his selection this weekend take that into account?