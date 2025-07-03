Wigan Warriors duo Junior Nsemba (left) and Luke Thompson (right) celebrate England's Test series win over Samoa in 2024

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet says the recent England call-ups for seven of his players are nice feedback for those as individuals, but he has sent a pretty simple and clear message to all players: play well in clubland, and Ashes selection will take care of itself.

Reigning Super League champions Wigan had the most representatives among the 32-man squad – Liam Marshall, Jake Wardle, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Luke Thompson, Brad O’Neill and Junior Nsemba.

“He should certainly be in contention,” Peet said when asked about Marshall’s involvement.

“I think for the players it’s a nice bit of feedback, Liam will be the same, but to be honest, until the end of the year when the fixtures are approaching and the squad is picked and they get on the training field, I think most players in clubland are looking to concentrate on their club form and impress Shaun by playing well for their club, and I think that will go for lads who have been in the last 10 England teams to the lads who are in the first squad.

“They all know there is a lot of rugby to be played, the route to a great Ashes series and a great end to the Super League season, so I think Liam Marshall falls into that bracket as the rest of them do.

“To me, it’s about the squad at the end of the year, and I hope we have as many players in that as we do.

“When I say the squad, I mean the ones that take to the field, I understand why there’s a need for train-on squads, meetings and get-togethers, but I think all the players want to be on the pitch against Australia and that’s when our lads will get the pats on the back.”

As ever, whenever there is an England squad announcement – in any sport – it also sparks debate amongst fans about who should and shouldn’t be in the squad.

“There are players we could all say could be in it and players who we could say have not been in the best form and have stayed in it, but no one but Shaun knows the decision for each of those reasons, for and against,” Peet added.

“There’ll be players not in those squads who will play in the autumn, I’m convinced of that, and rightly so.

“As much as there has been a bit of rugby played this year, the lads who are playing well at the backend of the season will be the ones who are more likely to feature and win the Ashes.”

Tickets have already sold out for two of England’s Ashes Tests against the touring Kangaroos, with Leeds and Everton set for a full house, with tickets only remaining for the Test at Wembley Stadium on October 25.