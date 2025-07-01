Jack Farrimond in action for Wigan Warriors

Life on the road for Wigan Warriors comes to an end this week, thankfully.

It seems like forever since we last saw Matt Peet’s side in action at the Brick Community Stadium, doesn’t it? A 36-28 win over Leigh Leopards on May 16, to be precise.

And, quite ironically (thanks loop fixtures!), this weekend’s opponents are Leigh, with Peet’s side playing the sixth and final game of their block of away fixtures against Adrian Lam’s Leopards at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday evening.

But before we look ahead to this weekend’s trip across the Borough, let’s take a moment to reflect on last week, shall we? There were plenty of talking points from Wigan’s trip to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

A topsy-turvy game, to say the least. The game changed hands a number of times before the Warriors snatched a 26-20 victory thanks to a match-winning try from skipper Liam Farrell with two minutes left on the clock.

Yeah, we know Wigan aren’t playing to their potential at the moment, and haven’t been for several weeks. But, the important thing to note is that they are still churning out wins, with the exception of the 16-10 defeat at Wakefield Trinity a couple of weeks ago.

A team can’t be perfect all year round, it’s almost impossible. Teams will always get their dips in form over the course of a long old season, especially in British rugby league with the amount of games we play, but Peet’s side are finding different ways to win. They are sticking in the fight until the end and playing right up until the full-time hooter. It’s a sign of a champion side when you can win but still not be anywhere near your best.

Should the Warriors win at Leigh on Friday, which will be by no means an easy feat by the way, then they would come away from their six-match away block with five wins, which, if truth be told, not many would have complained with before initially heading on the road.

The win at Castleford wasn’t without controversy, though. Tigers coach Danny McGuire certainly made his feelings clear post-match, and received an apology from the head of match officials, Phil Bentham, the following day over a ‘clear error’ in an incident involving Wigan’s Harry Smith and Castleford’s Josh Simm.

Referees are human. Humans make mistakes. I do, you do, everyone does. It’s impossible to get every call correct when the game is played at such speed, but what I’m not sure of is the six-match ban given to Tigers hooker Liam Horne, who has been found guilty by an independent operational rules tribunal of Grade E unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or may be injured in the game.

It was surprising to see Horne receive such a hefty suspension, especially when you consider Wigan had actually provided a letter for Castleford to use as part of their defence, supporting Horne and confirming Kaide Ellis wasn’t injured when the incident took place, as reported by All Out Rugby League.

But anyway, let’s move on. The Warriors have the (not so) small matter of a Battle of the Borough clash with Leigh to prepare for. On their day, the Leopards are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the competition, although coach Lam would probably want his side performing at that sort of level on a more consistent basis.

Friday’s clash has all the ingredients to be a genuine humdinger. Wigan head into it without Bevan French, with Peet confirming post-Castleford that the Australian halfback will be sidelined for around two months with a calf injury.

Let’s say it straight, French is a massive blow for Wigan, as it would be for any other side if they lost their star man for such a period.

But that creates an opportunity for someone else, with Peet revealing that young gun Farrimond is set for an extended run in the first-team. The 19-year-old has impressed at Super League level, and it’s clear to see the Leigh-born halfback is set for a bright future in the game.

It’ll be interesting to see how he fares against his hometown club Leigh on Friday, as he builds his combination with England star Harry Smith in the halves. A tough challenge going up against the Leopards, of that there is no doubt, but they are two elite-level playmakers who will want to form a fluid partnership in the halves over the coming weeks.

The Warriors have sold out their ticket allocation for the trip across the borough as Peet and Co. look to make it five wins from six on the road.

And then we’ve got the Sir Billy Boston tribute game against Huddersfield Giants to look forward to on the Warriors’ return to the Brick Community Stadium on July 11!

Also, it’d be remiss of me not to take a nod to the thrilling Women’s Super League derby between the Warriors and St Helens last Sunday, with more than 1,200 in attendance, a record crowd for a women’s game at Robin Park Arena.

Wigan and Saints shared the spoils following a pulsating 22-22 draw, and it was a superb advertisement for the women’s game. Denis Betts’ side are on an upwards trajectory, with so many rising stars having come through the academy ranks into the first-team now, mirroring the pathway on the men’s side. The Warriors Women lifted the Challenge Cup at Wembley last month, and you feel there’ll be more silverware coming their way in the next few years. They’re a talented bunch who deserve all the support they get.