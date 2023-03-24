News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors come from behind to claim victory over Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium

Wigan Warriors showed character and determination as they came from behind to produce a 20-16 victory over Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Mar 2023, 21:50 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 22:02 GMT

Toby King went over for a late try with just over five minutes remaining to give Matty Peet’s side the two points.

Bevan French also played his part in the victory, crossing for two superb solo-tries either side of the break.

The Warriors went ahead after only four minutes, with Harry Smith successfully converting a penalty in front of the sticks.

The Warriors celebrate Bevan French's first half try
Down the other end, Salford claimed the first try of the night, as Ken Sio went over on the right side following a precise kick to the corner.

Just before that Wigan had already been given a warning, with Jai Field just about getting to a loose ball before Joe Burgess.

Ahead of the half hour mark, Peet’s side edged their way back in front through Bevan French.

The winger cut inside, shrugged off a number of attempted tackles, and produced a superb dummy pass as he found his way to the line.

Bevan French in action for the Warriors
Smith was on hand with the extras to make it 8-6.

The lead didn’t last for long, as shortly after Marc Sneyd levelled the scores with a successful penalty in front of the posts.

Following the restart, Sio claimed his second of the night to put the Red Devils ahead once again.

Brodie Croft produced a great pass to the right side to give the winger plenty of space to go over.

After successfully converting the try, Sneyd then added a successful penalty to extend the lead further for Paul Rowley’s side.

With just over 10 minutes Wigan closed the gap, with French’s electric pace on display once again, as he raced through a gap in the Salford defence.

That try seemed to energise the Warriors, and it wasn’t long until they had another one.

The ball was worked well to the right wing, where King was on hand to finish in the corner to give Peet’s side the victory.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard, Mike Cooper, Brad O’Neill.

18th man: Willie Isa.

