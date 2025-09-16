Wigan Warriors Academy squad for 2026

Wigan Warriors have announced their Academy squad for the 2026 season, which includes Henry Briscoe, the son of former Super League star Shaun Briscoe.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club invited players and families to Robin Park Arena on Friday, September 12, to sign an official Wigan Warriors Academy certification alongside chairman Professor Chris Brookes. The squad were then presented in front of supporters at the Brick Community Stadium ahead of the first-team’s win over Castleford Tigers.

The Warriors have promoted 12 youngsters from their Scholarship, with four arriving from outside the club. They will join the rest of the Academy squad in November for pre-season in preparation for the 2026 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Academy squad for 2026: Alfie Silcock, Charlie Jeffrey-Stott, Matthew Halton, Will Dootson (all Shevington Sharks), Clayton Mayberry, Victor Omodele (both Oldham St Annes), Cody Lyons-Ashworth, Harrison Pearson, Thomas Farrimond (all Wigan St Judes), Harry Mikhail, Henry Briscoe, Jack Myers, Jacob Davies, Jacob Woods (all Thatto Heath Crusaders), Jovi Bentley-Elliott (Greetland All Rounders), Lucas Fetherston (Leigh Miners Rangers).

READ NEXT: Wigan Warriors youngster to make League 1 transfer switch for 2026