Wigan Warriors confirm back departure
Chris Hankinson is on the look-out for a new club after his release from Wigan Warriors.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 10:02 am
Updated
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 10:24 am
The 27-year-old goalkicking back spent the whole of last season on loan with London Broncos.
He has been mentioned as a possible signing for Super League new-boys Toulouse.
After joining Wigan midway through 2018, Hankinson went on to make 23 appearances for the Warriors, scoring four tries and converting 18 goals.
