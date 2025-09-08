Christian Wade of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors have confirmed that cross-code convert Christian Wade will leave the club at the end of the Super League season to make a return to rugby union with Newcastle Red Bulls.

The 34-year-old made the switch to rugby league earlier this season on a short-term deal for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, with Wigan having utilised the New Talent Pool dispensation ruling, which meant £0 of Wade’s wages counted on Wigan’s salary cap in his first season in the sport.

Wade, who has represented the British and Irish Lions as well as England in rugby union, scored two tries in two first-team appearances for Wigan, as well as enjoying several outings for the Reserves.

“I’d like to thank Christian and his family for everything they’ve brought to Wigan during his time here,” said Warriors coach Peet.

"He’s been a true professional from day one, with a great attitude and real commitment to the team.

“We’ve really enjoyed having him in the group, and we wish him and his family all the very best as he moves on to this exciting new chapter with Newcastle. It is clear to see why he has had such an outstanding career.”

Wade is the second-highest try-scorer in Premiership Rugby history, with the Slough-born winger just eight behind former Warriors star Chris Ashton, having scored 93 tries in England’s top flight, which has also seen spells in the French Top 14, the NFL and rugby league.

“I’m coming to get that record,” said Wade after his move to Newcastle was confirmed.

“Of course, rugby is a team sport and the main thing for me is being a positive influence in helping the overall Newcastle side to perform, but I’m not going to pretend I don’t want to be the all-time top try-scorer in the league’s history.

“I said when I signed for Gloucester that it would take me two years, and I was able to be part of a team, which surprised a lot of people, in finishing in the top half of the table.

“I’ve now got this fantastic opportunity with Newcastle Red Bulls, and when I spoke to Dimes (Steve Diamond, NRB director of rugby) about it, he just said ‘we want you to come up here, express yourself and get that record.”